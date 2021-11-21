ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Alternative Grocery Stores Open On Thanksgiving Day

By Sylvia Corkill
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo major grocery chains are closed this Thanksgiving, Walmart and Target. If you're...

www.newson6.com

Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
RETAIL
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WJLA

LIST | Stores that are open and closed for Thanksgiving Day 2021

WASHINGTON (7News) — As thousands gear up for the holiday season this year, many stores will be closed for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday so families and friends across the county can spend time together. Here's what we know about the stores planning to close for the holiday:. Aldi. Lidl. Kohl’s.
WASHINGTON, DC
News On 6

Some Tulsa-Area Restaurants Prepare To Be Open On Thanksgiving Day

Several restaurants across Green Country are staying open on Thanksgiving Day for people who do not plan to cook on the holiday this year. At Jane's Delicatessen, employees spent the day Wednesday preparing to-go Thanksgiving dinners, with re-heating instructions provided. More than 150 people already made reservations at Jane's Deli for Thanksgiving. People can choose between turkey, ham, or trout, in addition to all the fixings and a slice of pie for dessert.
TULSA, OK
CBS Miami

Major Retailers Roll Back Thanksgiving Day Shopping And Close For The Holiday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday shopping season is upon us. Thanksgiving is Thursday, followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, the trend of shopping early on Thanksgiving is dying down a bit. Most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. which shouldn’t be a problem because most early Black Friday sales are available online, and some are available before Thanksgiving. Whether its post pandemic staffing issues or the popularity of simply shopping online, the major retailers say they’re  closing on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees time to spend with family. So to help with your holiday shopping, here’s a list...
SHOPPING
News On 6

Best Buy, Target & Walmart Are Among Those That Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day

Most major retailers will be closed again this Thanksgiving, a pandemic shift that began last year after years of stores being open on the holiday for early Black Friday shopping. The lengthy tally of stores that will be shuttered on Thursday includes Best Buy, JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Target and Walmart....
News On 6

Stores Open Early For Black Friday Deals

If you're planning on doing some shopping this Friday, we have a list of what times stores in the metro will be opening their doors. Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ace Hardware: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Apple: Varies. Athleta: Varies. At Home: 8 a.m. to...
Mashed

28% Agree This Is The Best Restaurant To Eat At On Thanksgiving

There's no shame in not wanting to deal with the giant Thanksgiving prep and cleanup — trust us, we don't either. Luckily, there are a ton of great options that are open on Thanksgiving Day that you can take your family to, without sacrificing the traditional flavors that you love. Golden Corral will provide its classic, all-you-can-eat buffet with some Thanksgiving twists (via Good Housekeeping). And according to The Daily Meal, in previous years, you could get this all for the low price of $12.99.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

