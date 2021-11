Sure, it may feel like it was just only yesterday that we were bracing our wallets in anticipation of another epic Amazon Prime Day sale, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (also known as "Turkey Five" and "Deals Week" by the way) extravaganza is apparently already here. Black Friday sales seem to start earlier and earlier every year, and this year many brands and retailers have taken note and launched their sale events way early. Alas, early Black Friday deals 2021 are here, so there's no need to wait until the post-Thanksgiving day madness to score on some stellar deals and get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping list.

