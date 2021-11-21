ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Your grandparents probably celebrated Thanksgiving very differently

By Kaitlyn Farley
mediafeed.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, Thanksgiving. It’s a time to pretend you like your in-laws, turn off the FitBit and over-indulge in fatty food and binge-watch some football. While some traditions remain, the Thanksgiving your grandparents (or their grandparents!) knew isn’t exactly the same one it is today. Thanksgiving day parades, pop-up turkey thermometers, instant...

mediafeed.org

Comments / 0

utdailybeacon.com

Your Over-Opinionated Uncle: Rethink how you celebrate Thanksgiving

When you think about Thanksgiving, what comes to mind? The amazing food? Family and friends getting tipsy off sangria and oversharing? That Adele SNL skit from 2015?. Americans have been coming together and celebrating Thanksgiving since the country’s origin. Presidents have encouraged the celebration of Thanksgiving particularly after periods of national suffering such as the American Revolution, the Civil War and the Great Depression in order to encourage unity. However, as Thanksgiving became an important symbol of American patriotism, it created a complex and problematic dynamic of glorifying the history of colonization and the centuries of Native American suffering that it caused.
ket.org

Celebrate Thanksgiving with PBS LearningMedia

It’s almost time for Thanksgiving, and we’ve got FREE instructional resources that educators at home and in schools can use to help students learn about the holiday, the history, and about being thankful, too! Here are just a few of PBS LearningMedia’s multimedia resources for grades Pre-K-12 (most include teacher support materials!).
Iola Register

A very ‘woke’ Thanksgiving

Generations of Americans grew up learning about the history of Thanksgiving through the same lens. Pilgrims, settling in the New Land and struggling to survive, are saved from the brink of extinction, courtesy of Native Americans willing to share their bounty with their guests. Of course, history books are a...
USDA.gov (press release)

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Turkey…and Leftovers

Posted by Jennifer Porter, Deputy Administrator, AMS Livestock and Poultry Program in Farming Health and Safety. Thanksgiving is for family and time-honored traditions. The greatest tradition is the centerpiece to your meal – turkey. Over 2,500 American turkey farms work to bring just the right bird to your table. Here are tips to help you select your turkey and pointers to manage leftovers.
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
wilmtoday.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving in Wilmington, DE

Nothing beats the smell of a fresh turkey, some stuffing, and mashed potatoes coming out of the oven! Thanksgiving is almost here, and you prepared?! We made a list of all the best places in Wilmington to get your Thanksgiving dinner and fun on!. Where to get your Thanksgiving Dinner:
ecbpublishing.com

Seniors celebrate early Thanksgiving

Once again the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center (JSCC) prepared a wonderful meal for seniors in our community. On Thursday, Nov. 18, the center's kitchen warmed up with all the traditional tastes of Thanksgiving. Clients and board members were treated to plates filled with roasted turkey, sliced ham, collard greens, candied yams, yellow rice and dressing with gravy, followed by a choice of cake, cookies or pie for dessert. Each table was set with golden cloths and beautiful bouquets of fall flowers.
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

People don't like WHAT at Thanksgiving?

People's tastes in food vary. A survey from The Vacationer says almost a third of Americans don't like turkey, cranberries or yams. We surveyed some of the staff at iHeartMedia Houston and here's a sampling of the least favorite Thanksgiving offerings.
mediafeed.org

Do you know where your Thanksgiving meal comes from?

We’ve entered November, and with the holiday season just around the corner millions of Americans have started planning their Thanksgiving dinners. Traditional foods are a big part of the celebration, and everyone is looking forward to their roast turkey and favorite Thanksgiving sides and dessert. According to a Nielsen report,...
modernmom.com

Very Delicious Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes

Being a vegetarian can be especially hard on Thanksgiving. With a holiday feast centered around a turkey, finding delicious non-meat alternatives can be a real challenge for you and your family. So to help you out, we’ve compiled our yummiest dishes all of which are sure to stuff your stomachs.
hudsonvalley360.com

Whittling Away: Not your grandparents’ coffee house

I was delighted the last time she was home when The Princess told me she was going to a coffee house to meet some friends. I know about coffee and about houses so I figured this would be a good topic for a father-daughter conversation. We had an enjoyable chat, pleasant, bubbly and all but went our separate ways wondering what the heck the other one was talking about. My version of a coffee house, the kind I hung out in during the ‘60s and early ‘70s, were dark, dingy dives which bear little resemblance to the ambience of the modern version. My coffee house had folk music, poetry, jazz and contemplative conversation. It was a place to hang out, meet friends and listen to some usually local musicians and writers display their talents. The Princess’s version had a lot of things in common with mine, the conversation and even the poetry is still there. Music appears on occasion, the main difference is, her group actually drinks coffee.
audacy.com

How to make your Thanksgiving celebration even more COVID-safe

This time last year, we were told to avoid gathering for the holidays. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, UCSF Infectious Disease expert, told KCBS Radio's "As Prescribed" on Thursday we have come a long way since then. "If you are a with a group of people (and) you know exactly what their...
culturemap.com

Different Stages presents The Thanksgiving Play

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Different Stages returns to live performances with Larissa Fasthorse’s (Sicangu Lakota Nation) The Thanksgiving Play. Ah, Thanksgiving, that most American of holidays: when families gather to bask in the bounty of the harvest, football, giant balloons - and a legacy of genocide and violent colonial expansion. Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny satire as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists trip all over themselves to create a politically correct, yet historically accurate, yet dramatically revolutionary, yet accurately represented and responsibly cast Thanksgiving play for elementary schools.
