Your grandparents probably celebrated Thanksgiving very differently

I was delighted the last time she was home when The Princess told me she was going to a coffee house to meet some friends. I know about coffee and about houses so I figured this would be a good topic for a father-daughter conversation. We had an enjoyable chat, pleasant, bubbly and all but went our separate ways wondering what the heck the other one was talking about. My version of a coffee house, the kind I hung out in during the ‘60s and early ‘70s, were dark, dingy dives which bear little resemblance to the ambience of the modern version. My coffee house had folk music, poetry, jazz and contemplative conversation. It was a place to hang out, meet friends and listen to some usually local musicians and writers display their talents. The Princess’s version had a lot of things in common with mine, the conversation and even the poetry is still there. Music appears on occasion, the main difference is, her group actually drinks coffee.

