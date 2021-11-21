ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

SNL’s Jeanine Pirro Celebrates Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict With His Judge

By Marlow Stern
 3 days ago
Saturday Night Live kicked off this week’s cold open with Fox News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine, featuring the inimitable Cecily Strong as the unhinged pundit/Trump acolyte Jeanine Pirro. And the first item on the menu was the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, where the 18-year-old was acquitted on all charges...

Rhodesian Ridgeback
3d ago

Why is nobody talking about Andrew Coffee? Black man who was found not guilty on all 5 counts against him, including murder!!!

Dee
3d ago

America is on a dangerous path. This is not what our country is about. Regardless if you agree or disagree with the verdict, anytime our judicial system is allowed to manipulate trials based on their personal preference, we are headed for destruction which will impact innocent people who are true Americans and don't agree with the path we are headed to. It's up to Americans to vote EVERY race, which includes judges, congressman, Senators, counselman. It's up to True and good Americans who want to coexist to make the changes to stop this.to

Jamie Kelly
3d ago

Hilariously true but sad for our country. The judge was the 13th Juror and the defense lawyer. This was as bad of a miscarriage of Justice as the OJ trial! He murdered two people in cold blood also. Smh

