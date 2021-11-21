SNL’s Jeanine Pirro Celebrates Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict With His Judge

It was already pretty fair to assume that MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was not the far-right’s favorite news anchor—and her comments late Tuesday are almost certain to infuriate them. On Tuesday night’s The Rachel Maddow Show, the host shared with fellow MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell that she’s always found the names of right-wing militias the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers to be “inadvertently funny” because “they both sound really gay.” Maddow said: “They both seem like they’re referring to gay stuff—whether it’s the Proud Boys in terms of gay pride, or the Oath Keepers thing around a lot of the gay politics around gay marriage and about being able to say your ‘I dos’ with your beloved—both of those things, they have such a poorly derived sense of camp and understanding about American subcultural text that they both ended up naming themselves something that could have been a 90s affinity group of, like, the lesbian avengers.” Maddow went on to suggest that O’Donnell could help to neutralize the right-wing groups by only referring to them as “the lesbian avengers” on air. He responded: “Alright, we’ll try that.”

