City Girls’ JT Secures First Solo Top 40 Hit Thanks to Summer Walker’s ‘Ex for a Reason’

SUMMER WALKER SAYS EX LONDON ON DA TRACK HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH HER NEW ALBUM: Summer Walker had to set the record straight on social media after ex London On Da Track after the producer reposted a fan's post that read, “London on Da Track the first ni**a in history to get paid off his own diss album.” London wrote, “Fair exchange.” Summer responded, “He didnt WRITE sh*t & he didn’t PRODUCE sh*t either. He just handpicked the ni**as he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin h*es while I was PREGNANT.” She continued, “The most he did was sprinkle a wind chime effect on a song that was already done then put his name on it, the last album he actually did the work, and it was great project. He super talented, but for this album, lol no sir, but I guess guess the city boys is up, taking credit for ish you ain’t do and not actually having to take care of the kids you made.” London, is credited on nine songs including “Bitter,” “Ex for a Reason,” and “Throw It Away.”

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO