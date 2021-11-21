ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

City Girls’ JT Secures First Solo Top 40 Hit Thanks to Summer Walker’s ‘Ex for a Reason’

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a week after her City Girls bandmate, Yung Miami, scored her first solo entry on the Hot 100 with her new song ‘Rap Freaks’ (as we reported here), JT has followed suit by landing her...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 9

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DreamDoll Flexes Elaborate Outfits In Music Video To "Tryouts"

Back in June, DreamDoll came through with an energetic and provocative song called "Tryouts" which featured various namedrops of some of hip-hop's most prominent female figures. From Ari Fletcher to the City Girls to Coi Leray to Nicki Minaj, and more, DreamDoll spoke about how she wanted to try women for a change and get with these figures, even for just one night of fun. It's a fun track and one that had many of her fans asking for more.
CELEBRITIES
2dopeboyz.com

City Girls’ Yung Miami Drops Off “Rap Freaks” Single

Rappers making rap songs about doing things to other rappers are fairly commonplace at this point. The Notorious B.I.G. did it with “Dreams,” then Lil Kim followed suit with… “Dreams.” 50 Cent turned that idea into “How To Rob,” and Nicki Minaj turned that back into “Barbie Dreams.”. City Girls...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

DaniLeigh Gets Support From Summer Walker and Tank Following Altercation With DaBaby

While the 'Still Over It' artist encourages Dani to contact her in case she needs help, the 45-year-old crooner advises the 'Yellow Bone' singer to make music from her pain. AceShowbiz - Many rallied behind DaniLeigh following her recent altercation with DaBaby. After having a heated argument on Instagram Live with his baby daddy, the "Yellow Bone" singer received support from Summer Walker and Tank.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Summer Walker
rapradar.com

Summer Walker ‘Still Over It’ Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts

Summer’s Billboard takeover. Summer Walker has earned her first No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 charts with her latest album, Still Over It. In its first week, the album tallied 166,000 equivalent album units with 12,000 of the sum traditional album sales. 153,000 of its SEA units equated to 201.1 million on-demand streams from its 20 tracks.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Yung Miami Doesn't Want To Sleep With Any Of The 'Rap Freak' Artists

Yung Miami may have set social media on fire with her “Rap Freaks” single on Friday (October 29), but the City Girls rapper isn’t about to live out those raps. In an interview with Billboard, the “Act Up” rapper revealed “Rap Freaks” followed in the vein of The Notorious B.I.G., Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj and other artists who’ve delivered sexually driven, name dropping singles and wasn’t meant to be taken literally.
MUSIC
Stereogum

City Girls – “Scared”

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top 40#Playing Games#City Girls#Jt
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Shows Off Baby Bubbles In New Photos

Summer Walker has a bad case of baby fever. The R&B star has come a long way from demanding that fans stop asking for pictures of her baby with producer London On Da Track. The "Girls Need Love" singer's Instagram is now plastered with photos and videos of the adorable Baby Bubbles, and in her newest set of photos, Summer decides to join the baby dubbed Bubbles.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Diddy & Yung Miami Reignite Romance Rumors With Beach Date

It appears Diddy and Yung Miami are back on (if they were ever truly “off”) after the pair were spotted enjoying each other’s company (again) on the beach over the weekend. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the City Girls rapper posted a photo on Instagram of her soaking up the...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Summer Walker Performs "Unloyal" on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

On Monday, November 8, Summer Walker performed “Unloyal” from her latest studio album Still Over It on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Walker’s intimate performance was accompanied by her bandmates in a red velvet-clad room. The song that champions independence and not letting a lover waste your time also features R&B artist Ari Lennox. However, Lennox was not a part of The Tonight Show performance. Before the album’s November 5 release, Walker took to Instagram to convey that “Unloyal” was her favorite song from Still Over It.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Accuses Summer Walker Of Cheating On London On Da Track

She may have recently described her romance with LVRD Pharoh as "new" and "nice," but he returned to say that he's no stranger to Summer Walker. The couple has been sharing their lovey-dovey moments on social media as they encourage one another and lift each other up, but Summer can't shake those that continue to bring up her ex, London On Da Track.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Summer Walker and SZA’s New Song “No Love”

Summer Walker has released her second album, Still Over It (via LVRN/Interscope). The record includes Walker’s recent single “Ex for a Reason” (featuring City Girls’ JT), as well as a new collaboration with SZA called “No Love,” produced by ForTheNight and Sonni. Hear it below. Still Over It is Walker’s...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: Summer Walker, R. Kelly & More!

SUMMER WALKER SAYS EX LONDON ON DA TRACK HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH HER NEW ALBUM: Summer Walker had to set the record straight on social media after ex London On Da Track after the producer reposted a fan's post that read, “London on Da Track the first ni**a in history to get paid off his own diss album.” London wrote, “Fair exchange.” Summer responded, “He didnt WRITE sh*t & he didn’t PRODUCE sh*t either. He just handpicked the ni**as he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin h*es while I was PREGNANT.” She continued, “The most he did was sprinkle a wind chime effect on a song that was already done then put his name on it, the last album he actually did the work, and it was great project. He super talented, but for this album, lol no sir, but I guess guess the city boys is up, taking credit for ish you ain’t do and not actually having to take care of the kids you made.” London, is credited on nine songs including “Bitter,” “Ex for a Reason,” and “Throw It Away.”
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Latto Drops Off New Single ‘Soufside’: Listen

UPDATE The music video is out now! Watch it here. After delivering a fiery freestyle over Yung L.A.’s ‘Ain’t I’, rapper Latto releases a brand new single titled ‘Soufside.’ The Queen Of Da Souf posted a preview of the song along with a music video, featuring a cameo by R&B singer Monica.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jean Deaux Slides Through With "Most Wanted" EP

Chicago-bred hyphenate Jean Deaux has come through with her latest full-length offering via her Most Wanted EP. the new project follows up on a string of singles rom the past year, including "Belly," "Streets," and "Gang." While Deaux is known for her ability to switch it up seamlessly between rapping...
CHICAGO, IL
Billboard

Summer Walker's 'Ex' Gets Her Back Into Hot R&B Songs' Top 10

Summer Walker bags her first top 10 visit to Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart in over a year as “Ex for a Reason,” with JT (of City Girls), starts at No. 6 on the list dated Oct. 30. With the new release, Walker collects her 14th top 10 on Hot...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Hopes To Be A Better Father & Drop New Music Soon

In 2021, Lil Baby has opted to do more collaborations than solo work. His feature verses on Drake songs like "Wants and Needs" and "Girls Want Girls" and Kanye's "Hurricane" cemented his already prominent reputation for top notch guest appearances. Aside from his June collaborative project The Voice of the...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy