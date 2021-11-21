Panthers' John Miller: Activated ahead of Week 11

John Miller and Darryl Johnson have been designated to return from injured reserve, according to an announcement from the team. Both players are eligible to practice and the team has 21 days to activate them to the 53-man roster.
Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
The retired quarterback, who is currently coaching high school football in Alabama in his first year post-NFL, did not rule out coming out of retirement to join the New Orleans Saints for the remainder of the 2021 season. According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Rivers said he...
The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a terrific job during the team’s defense around this year. In turning the Cowboys defense from one of the league’s worst to one of its best, Quinn’s become subject of some interesting rumors. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner reported that Quinn is being...
An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, narrowly escaping the Detroit Lions, but there’s been plenty of postgame drama with Baker Mayfield and Co. Mayfield reportedly declined to speak with the media following Sunday’s win. It’s unclear why Mayfield declined to speak with reporters. “Baker Mayfield was the 1st player off...
