Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: First win of season

Evans scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over Calgary. He added one shot on goal, four hits and two blocked shots over 16:24 of ice time. Evans doggedly battled and kept the puck in the Flames' end to score his third goal of the season and second in as many games. He was entrusted to take 14 draws (winning seven) Thursday, second-most behind Nick Suzuki's 22. After inking a three-year deal in October, Evans appears firmly in the Canadiens' plans going forward. For now, he's centering the third line, but his role could change when Jonathan Drouin (head) is ready to return.
