Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: First win of season

Primeau stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers. Primeau held his own in his season debut, keeping his team in it until the very end. He wasn't to blame for any of New York's three goals and did his best to give the Canadiens a chance to win with an excellent glove save on Ryan Strome and a nice pad stop on Barclay Goodrow. A goal in each period was ultimately enough for the Rangers to come out on top in this one, but with Samuel Montembeault struggling, Primeau showed enough to earn more playing time while Carey Price (knee) and Jake Allen (concussion) recover from their respective injuries.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO