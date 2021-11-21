ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Little House on the Prairie’: Nellie Oleson Actor Alison Arngrim is Living Her Best Life in Latest Update

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alison Arngrim, the actress that brought us Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie is out enjoying her life and nature. While she doesn’t post often, her latest shows us she’s out living her best life. Arngrim spent some time out at the Fullerton Arboretum and snapped a...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

See Nellie From "Little House on the Prairie" Now at 59

Any fan of Little House on the Prairie will certainly remember Nellie Oleson. Played by Alison Arngrim, Nellie was a main character on the first seven seasons of the show, which ran for nine seasons from 1974 to 1982. Nellie was known for being a spoiled, sassy mean girl, who was the rival to Laura Ingalls Wilder (Melissa Gilbert). In the years since the show ended, Arngrim has spoken out about what it was like to play the character and reflected on her time on the show. And, of course, a lot has changed in her own life over the past 40 years. Arngrim started the show as a 12 year old and is now 59. Read on to learn more about her life today.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Arngrim
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Says One Co-Star Didn’t Want ‘Anything to Do’ With Michael Landon

“Little House on the Prairie” was the wholesome series that delved into the daily life of the close-knit Ingalls family, their neighbors, and their enemies. One character that the show often featured was Harriet Olsen, an antagonist played by Katherine “Scottie” MacGregor. She was the wealthy, snobby, and uptight store owner in town. Her daughter was Nellie Oleson. The other kids didn’t get along well with Nellie because she had a rather bratty attitude.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: How Did Grandpa Walton Actor Will Geer Die?

The Waltons creator called Will Geer a “Renaissance man.” And Geer brought all that gusto and life experience into portraying Zebulon Walton. But rather than Zebulon, you may call Geer’s character, Grandpa. That’s how Americans knew him when he was part of The Waltons, an endearing family drama that was on the air from 1972-78.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#The Little House#Outsiders
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice That One Character Is Played By a New Actor

Last week on Blue Bloods, Eddie’s dad made his third appearance on the show. But fans are noticing that something’s amiss. Eddie’s letting her dad, Armin Janko, move in with her, despite her strained relationship with the ex-con. Last week’s episode of the crime drama saw Armin fresh out of prison and looking for a place to stay. And, of course, he ended up at his daughter’s doorstep. Jamie isn’t thrilled about the situation, but it seems like he doesn’t have a say in the matter.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Beverly Tyler Quit Acting After She Was Rejected by Barney Fife

During the successful television run of “The Andy Griffith Show,” there were many guests stars who appeared in the beloved sitcom. One of those guest stars was actress Beverly Tyler, according to MeTV. She appeared as the character of Gladys “Melissa” Stevens. However, soon after her appearance in “The Andy Griffith Show,” Tyler gave up acting for good.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Begging Her To Put Differences Aside For Their Kids, But 'The Voice' Judge 'Isn't Ready To Play Nice': Source

Kelly Clarkson may have just released her Christmas album, but she’s hardly feeling jolly when it comes to her estranged ex, Brandon Blackstock. The music manager, 44, “is urging Kelly to put aside their differences and celebrate the holidays together with their kids [River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5],” spills a source. “But she has zero desire to be on civil terms with him and isn’t ready to play nice.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

302K+
Followers
30K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy