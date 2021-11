LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 40211 and 40212 – two zip codes that have the highest teenage deaths both fall in west Louisville, past the 9th Street Divide. “We’re still dealing with the same issues today that we dealt with when I was a kid in the 1960s,” Lamont Collins, founder of Roots 101 African American Museum, said. “When you talk about redlining, it was a diabolical plan to take resources, again, from the cities – the inner cities.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO