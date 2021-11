SMU lost four commitments on Wednesday, including ESPN 300 wide receiver Jordan Hudson, who was the highest-ranked commit in the Mustangs' class. Hudson is the No. 67 prospect in the 2022 class and the No. 7 player at his position. He's a 6-foot-1, 190-pound recruit from Garland High School in Garland, Texas, who decommitted from Oklahoma in June to join the SMU class in July.

GARLAND, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO