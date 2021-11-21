ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

A year to go, Qatar World Cup still feels heat of scrutiny

foxlexington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eight stadiums — all within a 30-mile radius of Doha — are now largely complete. The 2022 World Cup has been preserved after fending off hostility from neighbors, corruption investigations and concerns about worker abuses. Now a clock on the Corniche waterfront in the Qatari capital will be unveiled on...

foxlexington.com

Year before Qatar World Cup, Amnesty urges end to labour abuses

Nicosia (AFP) – A year before the World Cup in Qatar, Amnesty International Tuesday urged the energy-rich emirate to end abuses against migrant workers, many of whom built the tournament’s infrastructure. “The daily reality for many migrant workers in the country remains harsh, despite legal changes introduced since 2017,” the...
World Cup 2022: Assessing the field for Qatar one year out

Editor's note: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins Nov. 21, 2022, only on FOX networks. All this week, we'll have stories and videos counting down to the one-year-out mark. Qatar 2022 is barely a year away, and with the conclusion of the November qualifying window Tuesday, we’re starting...
Soccer-One year to go until 2022 World Cup – is Qatar ready?

(Reuters) – Sunday marks the point where it is one year to go until the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament, played for the first time in a northern hemisphere winter, rapidly taking shape. The opening match will take place on Nov. 21 in...
2022 World Cup one year to go: Moral dilemmas, divided opinion and questions for Qatar

When former Fifa president Sepp Blatter was charged with fraud by Swiss prosecutors earlier this month, it provided yet another reminder of the world soccer governing body’s previous transgressions. The 85-year-old, along with Michel Platini, once the president of European soccer body Uefa, is due in court over an alleged...
Nordics in World Cup push for workers rights in Qatar

Copenhagen (AFP) – Vehemently opposed to Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup, football federations in the Nordic countries are putting pressure on Doha and FIFA to improve conditions for migrant workers in the emirate. Together with rights organisation Amnesty International, the federations of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland...
One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

After upending the football establishment by winning the right to host the World Cup, Qatar's preparations are heading into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million fans and prove their critics wrong. The tiny Gulf state has a reputation for punching above its weight but challenges do not come much bigger than holding football's showpiece event in a desert peninsula of 2.7 million without a strong sporting tradition. Twelve months before the November 21, 2022 kick-off, the Qatari capital Doha, which is hosting almost the entire tournament, is dotted with roadworks and building sites that are causing chaos for its inhabitants. With some Qatari infrastructure projects delayed by the pandemic, the clock is ticking more loudly than organisers might have liked, just as scrutiny of the preparations starts to rise.
World Cup 2022 favourites: Best odds on Qatar World Cup winners

Who are the World Cup 2022 favourites? The Qatar World Cup is quickly approaching and talk of football potentially coming home will soon start again. The pain of England’s Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley is still a recent memory, but the focus is now on next winter after Gareth Southgate’s team secured qualification with two emphatic wins in the past week.
FOX Sports Celebrates One Year Out to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Offers Extensive FIFA World Cup™ Initiatives and Storytelling Across TV, Digital and Social Platforms. New FIFA World Cup™ Countdown Trailer Unveiled Today (LINK HERE) FOX Bet Sportsbook Reveals Brazil is Early Favorite to Win the Anticipated Tournament. FOX NFL KICKOFF Marks the Occasion This Sunday. ‘Sports on Tubi’ Features All-Day...
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Sunday will be an important landmark for Qatar as a nation. While it may be race day for the Gulf state's inaugural Formula 1 race, it will also be one year to the day until the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. From the moment you land in Qatar,...
World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team, picks one year before Qatar

Exactly one year from today, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar. And if you can hardly wait for all of the soccer festivities, you're in luck — and not just because of all of FOX Sports' coverage starting this week. For the first time, FOX Bet...
2022 World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

The tiny Arab nation of Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to the 2022 World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. It’s part of a trend of former U.S. intelligence officers […]
FIFA
During UK Visit, Lt. Gov. Rutherford Meets With Soccer Executives And Government Officials To Discuss Baltimore’s World Cup Bid

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford on Monday completed a trip to the United Kingdom that included meetings with soccer executives and government officials as the Baltimore region continues its bid to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a new release from the bid committee. Rutherford, co-chair of the committee behind the bid, was joined by Terrance Hasseltine, president of Baltimore-Maryland 2026 and executive director of Maryland Sports Commission during several meetings, the committee said. Last week, Rutherford and Hasseltine met with executives from the English Football Association at Wembley Stadium in London to discuss hosting...
Norway summons Qatar ambassador after reporters held in Doha

Norway summoned Qatar's ambassador on Wednesday to discuss the arrests of two Norwegian TV reporters in Doha where they were covering preparations and controversies around the 2022 World Cup. Norway's foreign ministry said that Qatar's envoy to Oslo was summoned to discuss the case of the reporters.
Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
