Pacers respond to coach's challenge in blowout of Pelicans

WWL
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers’ starters bounced back from being benched a night earlier...

Domantas Sabonis leads Pacers to easy win over Pelicans

Domantas Sabonis had a double-double and the host Indiana Pacers dominated the third quarter on their way to routing the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94 on Saturday night. Sabonis finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Justin Holiday scored 17 points, Malcolm Brogdon had 16, Kelan Martin scored 12 off the bench, and Myles Turner added 11. The Pacers outscored the Pelicans 38-18 in the third quarter.
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Pelicans 94

Home sweet home made all the difference for the Pacers on Saturday night. After a disappointing 0-3 road trip, Indiana (7-11) put together an inspired performance back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, walloping the New Orleans Pelicans (3-15), 111-94, on the second night of a back-to-back. After being benched by head coach...
NBA
