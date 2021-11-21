ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -El Salvador plans to build the world’s first “Bitcoin City” which will be funded initially by bitcoin bonds, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday, doubling down on the Central American country’s...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Santiago stock exchange soars after Chile presidential vote

Santiago's stock market jumped 9.25 percent on its Monday open following far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast's lead over a leftist rival in the first round of the country's presidential election. Chile's peso also rebounded 3.5 percent to 800 to the US dollar. Fiscal conservative Kast led on almost 28 percent with nearly all votes counted from Sunday's poll, two percentage points ahead of Gabriel Boric, who represents a left-wing coalition that includes the Communist Party. The pair will face off in next month's run-off to decide who will replace the unpopular conservative Sebastian Pinera as Chile's next president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#San Salvador#Reuters#Central American
US News and World Report

Chile Peso, Stocks Jump as Hard-Right Candidate Kast Tops First Election Round

LONDON (Reuters) -Chile's peso and stocks surged on Monday after hard-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast topped the first-round election, with the focus now shifting to the composition of congress. Chile is heading for a runoff with Kast competing with leftist lawmaker and former protest leader Gabriel Boric on Dec....
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
AFP

Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue

The Sao Paulo stock exchange has taken down a statue of a bull reminiscent of the one on Wall Street after being hit by protests and a fine for installing it without authorization. However, the Sao Paulo stock exchange said the New York statue was not the inspiration for the Brazilian work, which was created by artist and architect Rafael Brancatelli.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ has issued a grave warning to Japan, the United States, China, India, and South Korea: unleash millions of barrels of oil from your emergency stockpiles, and we are likely to respond. That response, although OPEC+ failed to mention specific figures, would likely be changing their plans to ramp up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
u.today

Musk Calls Out Binance CEO over DOGE, India to Ban Almost All Cryptos, SHIB Whale Buys $36 Million Worth of Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the world of crypto!. Elon Musk calls out Binance CEO for Dogecoin, CZ replies. The eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk, who is known to be a Dogecoin supporter, decided to stand up for the DOGE community and called out Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. In his tweet, Musk asked CZ about the current Doge situation, allegedly hinting at Binance limiting the withdrawal of the meme-based cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
informnny.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to apply for humanitarian visas. The migrant march had set out on Nov. 18 with...
IMMIGRATION
chronicle99.com

The Fourth Stimulus Check Live Updates: COLA 2022 Benefits, Medicare, Child Tax Credit

The government has announced an increase of 5.9% in COLA. This increase will lead to a rise in benefits provided to the citizens of the U.S.; however, the help of the rise might not be applicable shortly. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics report, consumer prices have witnessed a hike of 6.3%. The Social Security Administration announced the COLA increase in October this year. However, the increase will be applicable from January 2022.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy