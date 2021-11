Illinois football coach Bret Bielema tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach in Saturday's game at Iowa. Bielema said in a statement that he had developed a breakthrough case of COVID-19. "After developing mild symptoms yesterday, I was tested and unfortunately late Monday night tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I'm disappointed that I will not be with our team this week when we travel to Iowa, but I'm grateful that I'm vaccinated and received the booster shot last week," Bielema said. "Going back to last spring and this fall, I have a set protocol for anyone on our staff who may be removed due to COVID, including myself as a head coach. Our players and coaches have prepared for 10 games already this year and today's news will just be a continuation of that process."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO