ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers, Chargers prepare for unknown ahead of key matchup

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utMj3_0d365XgY00
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph waits for a drill to begin during practice Wednesday in Pittsburgh. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LOS ANGELES — Coaches preach about preparing for all contingencies. Rarely has it been more accurate than what Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Los Angeles’ Brandon Staley are dealing with going into Sunday night’s pivotal AFC matchup.

Both teams have key players in COVID-19 protocols with a chance they could play this week.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is meeting virtually after testing positive last Saturday. Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a close contact after Jerry Tillery had a positive test.

For Staley, preparing for two quarterbacks isn’t an additional layer of stress.

“Every game, you go into the plan saying, ‘OK, if this happens, then this person is in here and this is how the game is going to go.’ It’s part of your weekly routine,” he said. “This one just happens to be a little bit different because either one of them could play, where most of the time, when you’re preparing for a backup, it’s only in an emergency.”

Mason Rudolph found out he was starting last week’s game against Detroit less than 24 hours before kickoff. He completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and interception in a 16-16 tie. The fourth-year signal caller said he is preparing as if he will start, but doesn’t know if that will be the case.

Meanwhile, Bosa has the best opportunity of being on the field for the prime-time contest. He could come off the list Saturday if he has tested negative for five straight days.

Both teams need a win as they try to emerge from a logjam of teams in the muddled AFC, where seven teams have five or six wins as Thanksgiving looms.

The Chargers (5-4) have dropped three of their last four as teams have found ways to contain quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Steelers (5-3-1) have the toughest remaining schedule in the league, but last week’s tie means they likely won’t be in any direct tiebreaker situations, which can be both a blessing and a curse. Tomlin insists it’s far too early to start scoreboard watching anyway.

“As long as you’re taking care of your in-stadium business, very rarely do you have to really look around and wonder what’s going on around you,” he said. “Over the course of last month, I and we have probably done very little of that because we’ve been taking care of our business.”

The thin outside line(backers)

The Steelers traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to Kansas City earlier this month, gambling they had enough depth without Ingram to survive.

That depth is about to be tested with Watt dealing with hip and leg injuries suffered when he sacked Detroit’s Jared Goff last week.

If Watt can’t play, that leaves the Steelers with three true outside linebackers in Alex Highsmith, Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka. Watt has 62 career sacks. Highsmith, Charlton and Tuszka have 14 1/2 combined.

“Whether they’re ready or not, they’re gonna have to (be ready),” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “We can’t wait on them. They’ve got to come out and they’ve got to know what we ask them to do. They’re getting better in terms of that. … They’ve gotten a lot more reps this past week, so hopefully we’ll be OK with those guys. They understand what we’re trying to get done.”

The run continues

The Chargers remain last in the league in run defense, but their numbers have improved over the past month. They are allowing 4.1 yards per carry in the past four games compared to 5.6 the first five weeks. Los Angeles has also allowed only one run over 20 yards after they surrendered seven through five games.

The defense though faces another tough back in Najee Harris. The Steelers rookie is sixth in the league in rushing and will be the sixth running back ranked in the top 10 the Chargers will face this season.

“He’s a really complete back. He’s smooth, he can see, he can run with power, he can catch the football out of the backfield,” Staley said of Harris. “He has a physical presence, so he’s willing in pass protection.”

Missing Minkah

While the Steelers hope Roethlisberger will be back in time for kickoff, they are not as optimistic safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will be available after he went on the COVID-19 list Monday.

Fitzpatrick has missed one snap all season, and Tomlin didn’t exactly sprint to name a replacement. Tre Norwood is underneath Fitzpatrick on the depth chart and Miles Killebrew could also get some run. Norwood has impressed at times this season, though Fitzpatrick’s absence will be particularly weird for strong safety Terrell Edmunds.

Edmunds, who is in a contract year after the Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option, has been steady if not spectacular. Now he’ll have to be the last line of defense with someone else besides Fitzpatrick against a Los Angeles offense that — when it’s cooking — is among the best in the league.

“Whoever is out there, (we try to) make them feel as comfortable as we can,” Edmunds said. ”(But) not having your partner in crime out there is always tough.”

Keep an eye on …

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who has cooled after a great start to the season.

Williams led the league with six TD catches after five games and tied for third in the AFC with 31 receptions. But teams have contained him since he had a career-best game with eight receptions and 165 yards against Cleveland on Oct. 10.

Over the past four games, Williams has only 10 catches for 137 yards as opposing defenses have done a better job of taking away Los Angeles’ short and deep passing game.

“Mike’s obviously a production guy,” Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “When he gets the ball, he produces at a high level to me and scores a lot. Obviously, we haven’t been scoring. It’s probably got to do with Mike not getting the ball.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Steelers#American Football#Afc
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
stillcurtain.com

The Steelers rookie nobody is talking about, but should be

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Steelers Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without quite a few key players for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt (hip/knee), three-time Pro-Bowl CB Joe Haden (foot), starting offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) and rookie defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk have all been ruled out in Week 11.
NFL
On3.com

Steelers release Thursday injury report ahead of Lions matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their injury report available from Thursday’s practice ahead of their matchup versus the Detroit Lions. The Steelers and Lions kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday on Fox. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is dealing with a pectoral and right shoulder injury, didn’t practice on Thursday....
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers’ Najee Harris Remains Locked Inside Top 10 Of NFL.com’s RB Index Ahead Of Matchup With Lions

It might not be pretty, but whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers are asking rookie running back Najee Harris to do week-to-week, it’s working. Sitting at 5-3 and riding a four-game winning streak, the Steelers’ offense is starting to find its identity, which revolves around the rookie running back who is quickly developing into a top-tier running back in the NFL.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chargers' Joey Bosa Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Steelers Game

Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, per ESPN's Field Yates. It's unclear if the linemen will be able to play in Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That matchup could be missing a number of players...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers' reasons for optimism vs. Steelers in Week 11

Even though the Chargers suffered a disappointing 27-20 loss to the Vikings last Sunday, there are some positives heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Steelers. – The Steelers could be without a slew of key players, starting with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If Roethlisberger can’t go, Mason Rudolph will get the start. Regardless of who starts, they could be without some of their supporting cast, as starting wide receiver Chase Claypool and guard Kevin Dotson’s statuses are up in the air.
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

Key Matchups: Los Angeles Chargers Vs Minnesota Vikings

Coming into week 10, the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves sitting at a pleasant 5-3 record coming off of a huge road victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. They host the 3-5 Minnesota Vikings, coming off a disappointing loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Will the Chargers be able to keep their momentum going and improve to 6-3?
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

X-Factors For The Chargers Matchup With The Vikings

X-Factors For The Chargers Matchup With The Vikings. The Chargers got back to winning last week as they took down the Philadelphia Eagles on a game-winning field goal by Dustin Hopkins. There were still plenty of glaring weaknesses that are hopefully being addressed during the week as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy