If you're looking for an impactful way to help South Bay families in need this season, the Sandpipers might just have the perfect opportunity for you. The Sandpipers are celebrating the 90th year of their Holiday Baskets program. This year, they are preparing to distribute basic necessities and gifts to more than 100 families and nearly 250 children in need in the South Bay on December 11.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO