Huntington, WV

Huntington scores perfect on Municipal Equality Index

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEJhf_0d364ZPn00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For years, the city of Huntington, West Virginia has been focusing on equality, and now they’re being recognized for it.

Huntington has scored a 100 on the municipal equality index for three consecutive years. The LGBTQ+ community says there were several changes the city had to go through to get to this point.

Hundreds support LGBT at Huntington Pride Picnic

Huntington Pride co-founder Ally Layman has lived in Huntington her whole life, but she says the city hasn’t always been as inclusive as it is now.

Huntington has come leaps and bounds when it comes to our pride community, our LGBTQ+ community and it’s only going to get better.

Ally Layman, Huntington Pride co-founder
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MkyQ_0d364ZPn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOejC_0d364ZPn00
Huntington celebrates LGBTQ+ pride in Ritter Park. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams says, for the city of Huntington to receive a perfect score three years in a row, it “validates what our community already knows — that Huntington is a city of honor, respect, and compassion”

Other cities in the Mountain state are striving to be more inclusive as well. Morgantown has also reached a perfect score and the city of Charleston is at a strong 94.

Morgantown Pride hosts pet palooza

Layman says she believes Huntington, her home, is a great example for other cities that also want to be more inclusive.

We do have a ways to go, but we’re definitely above a lot of other cities in West Virginia and I hope other cities see what we’ve done here in Huntington and we’ll strive to do the same.

Ally Layman, Huntington Pride co-founder

The nationwide average score is 67, meaning Huntington is one out of 110 who received a perfect score this year.

