Manhattan, KS

🎥Decked the halls with poinsettias? Here's how to care for them

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said it’s important to let the light shine on poinsettias, often a favorite flower for the fall and winter months. “Place your poinsettias in a sunny window or brightest area of the room,” Upham said, “but don’t let it touch...

salinapost.com

