The Itawamba Lady Indians went on the road looking for their first win of the season, and they came out like a hungry team. The team traded baskets in the first and the game was tied 8-8 after one. In the second the Lady Indians forced several turnovers and jumped out to a 22-14 halftime lead. They continued that trend in the 3rd quarter and held a 30-24 lead. Noxubee County opened the 4th quarter on a quick 7-0 run to take a 31-30 lead. IAHS regained their composure after a timeout, and Layla Wilson drained a three with 15 seconds left to give the Lady Indians the lead for good. IAHS walked away with a 37-35 victory. Kiyyah Adams paced the Lady Indians with 12 points.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 DAYS AGO