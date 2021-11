St. Augustine Fl- The Menendez Falcons finished their season with a winning record (5-5) after a 20-6 win over the Tocoi Creek Torros Tuesday. “I was very proud of the way we finished the season,” said Menendez first year coach Matt Potak. “The team faced a lot of adversity. We will build on this season and keep moving forward.” At one point this year Menendez was down to their third string quarterback. King Benford did not play this year because an injury at a preseason scrimmage. Junior quarterback Noah Lawless missed three games with an injury. However, the Falcons showed poise with a lot of contributors.

