Topeka, KS

Local cheer teams place at KSHSAA Spirit Showcase

By Cassie Nichols
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — High school cheerleaders from all across the state made the journey to Topeka to compete in the 2021 KSHSAA Spirit Showcase. For Topeka High School, this was their first time competing in the competition in eight years.

“We haven’t had any mess-ups and I’m pretty confident in our performances today,” Aidan Miller, a junior cheer captain for the Trojans said.

The cheerleaders performed in different categories like crowd leading, fight songs and band chants. The Trojans are feeling optimistic about their performance.

“So far I think we have performed really well,” Abigail Price, a senior cheer captain for the Trojans said. “We have left it out on the mat both times which is really exciting and I can’t wait until our fight song.”

The Trojans cheer squad didn’t place. They will shift their focus to basketball season.

As for other Topeka area teams, Washburn Rural High School finished in second place for the 6A division with a final score of 94.15. Shawnee Heights High School placed third for the 5A division with a final score of 75.4. For a full list of results, click here.

