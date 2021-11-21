Wildcats fall to No. 11 Baylor on Senior Night
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Besides the pregame Senior celebration, not much went K-State’s way Saturday. A defensive battle and a couple of muffed punts led Baylor to a 20-10 win.
Early in the second quarter, K-State muffed a Baylor punt that would have started the ‘Cats drive on the Baylor 10-yard line. That recovery was called back due to a fair catch interference.
Deuce Vaughn scored the Wildcats’ lone touchdown with a 65-yard run.
A field goal in the third quarter pulled the Wildcats within a touchdown, but this is where they stayed.
Late in the game, quarterback Skylar Thompson fell to the ground in a group tackle and was slow to get up. He got help walking off the field. No details on his injury have been released.
Next, K-State travels to Texas for the final game of the season on Nov. 27.
