Everyone urged to 'shop small' next Saturday as businesses bounce back from the pandemic

Target has announced it will no longer open stores on Thanksgiving Day, shifting from their pre-pandemic Black Friday hours, according to The Associated Press. As COVID-19 forced many stores to mitigate crowds on what’s usually the busiest shopping day of the year, many stores decided to extend holiday sales to retain their customers. This will now become Target’s practice going forward, as the store is already offering sales on items from AirPods to home decor on its website through Saturday.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO