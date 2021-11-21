ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Everyone urged to 'shop small' next Saturday as businesses bounce back from the pandemic

FOX43.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall business Saturday follows Black...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

Related
positivelyosceola.com

Shop local and shop small business Saturday November 27 in St. Cloud

Kick off the shopping season on Saturday, November 27th with Small Business Saturday and St. Cloud Main Street. Get an early start in Downtown St. Cloud and you can be one of the first 100 who will get some FREE delicious breakfast provided by Jimmy Bears BBQ and 10th Street Produce and Deli!
SAINT CLOUD, FL
abc17news.com

Millennial Money: 4 reasons to shop Small Business Saturday

It’s a critical year to shop small for the holidays, as businesses continue dealing with the fallout of pandemic restrictions, inflation and global supply chain disruptions. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 27, nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Ahead of the shopping day, we talked to small-business, supply-chain and retail experts about how both consumers and local economies can benefit from participating in the event, plus what shoppers should expect. By shopping small, consumers can keep businesses afloat, reduce their carbon footprints and discover unique holiday gifts.
BUSINESS
advantagenews.com

Jerseyville festival fuels Small Business Saturday’s "shop local" spirit

Following Thanksgiving Thursday and the Black Friday shopping events observed by most retailers nationwide, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for local small businesses to cash in on the holiday shopping season with their one-of-a-kind products and services. Of course, every day of the year is important for small business...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Saturday#Pandemic#Black Friday
MassLive.com

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving permanently, shifting Black Friday sales to throughout holiday season

Target has announced it will no longer open stores on Thanksgiving Day, shifting from their pre-pandemic Black Friday hours, according to The Associated Press. As COVID-19 forced many stores to mitigate crowds on what’s usually the busiest shopping day of the year, many stores decided to extend holiday sales to retain their customers. This will now become Target’s practice going forward, as the store is already offering sales on items from AirPods to home decor on its website through Saturday.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy