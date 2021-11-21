Komets remain perfect on home ice with a win against Nailers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets remain perfect on home-ice through five games with a 3-2 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night.

Fort Wayne’s Matt Murphy had the hot stick, scoring two goals on the night and reigning Finals MVP Stephen Harper added one to secure the win.

Up next, the Komets go for three wins in three nights when Fort Wayne hosts Iowa on Sunday evening.

