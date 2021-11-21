ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Which Airlines Fly The Airbus A350 And Boeing 787?

By Justin Hayward
simpleflying.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 are, of course, major competitors. They were both launched as clean sheet, efficient aircraft at a time when fuel efficiency and green commitments were increasing in importance. While many airlines have chosen one of the two aircraft, some have decided to operate both. We take...

Fudzilla

Boeing's dreamliner seems to be a flying turkey

Boeing's manufacturing woes appear to be getting worse after engineers investigating a litany of manufacturing defects on the 787 Dreamliner found even more problems than they expected. The Seattle Times found an Federal Aviation Administration internal memo which indicated that problems with the plane are getting longer. The FAA memo,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

How Lufthansa Made Its Boeing 737s One Of The Quietest Aircraft

Noise pollution is a key operating constraint for airlines and airports around the world. Lufthansa takes a particularly conscientious approach to this matter, and has worked hard to reduce the decibel levels of some of its short-haul aircraft in years gone by. Among these was the Boeing 737, which it managed to get reclassified in the quietest noise category.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airspacemag.com

Qantas Airways’ Longest-Ever Commercial Flight

On October 6, a Qantas crew led by Captain Alex Passerini made the airline’s longest ever commercial passenger flight. Flight QF14 took off from Buenos Aires, Argentina and flew nonstop to the north coast of Australia, landing after 17 hours and 25 minutes and covering 9,334 miles. The Boeing 787-9 Great Barrier Reef carried four pilots, 17 crew, and 107 Australian passengers repatriated from South America due to the COVID pandemic. “There were some truly spectacular views as we tracked across Antarctica, which was an extra bonus for our passengers, who were very glad to be coming home,” said Passerini. The flight was about 325 miles longer than the airline’s previous longest trip, a regularly scheduled flight from Perth to London, which has been paused for the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

How Many Variants Of The Boeing 767 Were Built?

The Boeing 767 airplane has been around for almost 40 years. While not quite as popular as its predecessor, the 747, or even its successor, the 777, the 767 has still managed to hold its own over the years. Even though it faces an existential challenge from the more fuel-efficient modern-day jetliners, the 767 still maintains a presence in global skies, particularly on transatlantic routes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Airlines#Hainan Airlines#Ethiopian Airlines#Vietnam Airlines#Asian Airlines#Air China#China Eastern Airlines
simpleflying.com

WestJet To Expand European Offerings With Air Transat Codeshare

Canadian airlines WestJet and Air Transat have announced plans to launch a codeshare agreement in 2022. Covering transatlantic itineraries, the airlines will offer single-ticket connecting itineraries. With WestJet’s larger domestic network and Air Transat’s larger international network, the move will help Air Transat bolster its transatlantic loads while giving WestJet the ability to offer more destinations to its customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Will Bring The Airbus A340-600 Back To Frankfurt

Lufthansa is set to bring the Airbus A340-600 back to Frankfurt after all, even if not for a long time. According to the schedule data, the A340-600 will operate 47 rotations from Lufthansa’s main hub during early 2022. The airline is yet to schedule flights from Munich with the type, despite the Barvarian city initially being earmarked for the type.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Low-Cost Lufthansa: The 2021 Fleet Of Eurowings

German low-cost carrier Eurowings is a key member of the Lufthansa Group. With nearly 100 aircraft at its disposal, the airline caters to European leisure markets for passengers looking to travel on a budget. In recent years, Eurowings has diversified its network to also include operating bases outside of Germany. But what aircraft does it fly?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

How The 777X Delay Is Forcing Emirates To Upgrade Its Airbus A380s

Emirates is planning a massive retrofit of 105 of its widebody aircraft between now and 2024. More A380s will get premium economy, while many 777-300ERs will get that product plus a new and improved business class offering. The airline’s president, Sir Tim Clark, explained how this is move is a knock-on effect of delays to the 777X program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

The Giant With Premium Economy: Inside Emirates’ Airbus A380

The Emirates Airbus A380 is always a highlight at the Dubai Airshow, and this year, the aircraft had something a little different to offer. Emirates brought along one of its newest A380s, A6-EVQ, featuring the new premium economy cabin launched just under a year ago. Naturally, Simple Flying jumped at the chance to have a look around the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airbus vs Boeing: Who Won The Dubai Airshow?

On Thursday, the sun set on the 2021 edition of the Dubai Airshow. While some aircraft orders are finalized at airshows, others are made in the months leading up to the show, with the signing saved for the big occasion when hundreds of journalists are already on site. There was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines Operates Its First Boeing 737 MAX Service

Singapore Airlines has operated its first Boeing 737 MAX service. The airline operated a return flight from Singapore to Phuket with the type and will continue to do so as it eases the type back into service. According to schedule data, the airline will start ramping up 737 MAX flights from February.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Kenya Airways Under Fire From Pilots For Flying 787s Too Fast

Kenya Airways has come into conflict with its pilots’ union regarding the speed at which it has asked crews to fly the Boeing 787 on a certain route. The measure on the Kenyan flag carrier’s Nairobi-Guangzhou route is designed to cut costs. However, the union has asserted that the plan, which also reduces the number of pilots onboard the flights, is illegal.
WORLD
Popculture

Delta Airlines Chief Has Some Unfortunate News for Flyers

Delta Airlines chief executive Ed Bastian says the climate change battle is about to hit customers where they'll feel it most: their wallets. While the efforts behind the potential rise in price are reasonable and meaningful, customers are guaranteed to hate the cost put on them by the airlines. "Over...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Sad: 6 Airbus A380s Have Now Been Scrapped

It’s been aboutt 14 years and one month since the Airbus A380 entered service with Singapore Airlines. At the time, almost decade and a half ago, there was only excitement and optimism about the new levels of comfort and economics that this aircraft would provide. Sadly, this positivity would fade over the years with the release and adoption of more efficient twinjets, leading to the early retirement and scrapping of many A380 superjumbos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Why Are Airbus A380s Disappearing From The Skies?

At the time of its launch, the colossal Airbus A380 was a beacon of promise and excitement. The double-decker aircraft inspired many with the majesty of its sheer size, but recent developments have seen it fade into relative obscurity after little more than a decade of operations. But why exactly are so many of these ‘superjumbos’ disappearing from the skies?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Offer Throne Seats?

Flying upfront in a premium cabin is usually a great experience. Selecting the right seat can make the experience even better, though. Couples may prefer seats close together, and many travelers have a preference for a window. However, passengers traveling alone can get much more space with a so-called throne seat on some airlines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
samchui.com

Hi Fly Lands The First Airbus A340 in Antarctica

Captain Carlos Mirpuri and his crew flew the widebody aircraft, from Cape Town to the White Continent and back, for a journey of 2,500 nautical miles, flying for just over five hours each way. Never before has an A340 landed on an Antarctic blue glacial ice runway. Hi Fly 9H-SOL...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Review: Aegean Airlines Business Class Airbus A321

Review: Bank Hotel Stockholm (SLH & Hyatt) After three nights at the spectacular Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, it was time to fly to Athens, the last stop on our five country European adventure. While I had visited Greece earlier this summer, in this case we were just briefly returning for a wedding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Sunclass Airlines Plans To Introduce The Airbus A330neo Next Year

Nordic charter carrier Sunclass Airlines will modernize its fleet by taking delivery of an Airbus A330neo in 2022. The Denmark-based operator flies to various leisure destinations, and already operates older versions of the widebody on its longer routes. The A330neo will reportedly have different seating configurations from season to season.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

