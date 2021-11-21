Santa Claus arrives at Music City Mall Christmas Spectacular

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Christmas is still weeks away but Santa came to town early for one of the biggest events of the year hosted by Music City Mall. Many kids and families were in the holiday spirit at the MCM Christmas Spectacular that kicked off this morning.

Hundreds of people showed up for jolly ol’ Saint Nicks big arrival on a helicopter. From bouncy houses to games, to rich and chocolatey hot cocoa, the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang was there to serve freshly made hot chocolate.

To keep the good times rolling professional skating group the LA Roller Girls put on a special holiday performance for the entire Basin to see.

Fans watched in awe as the LA Roller Girls glided away on the new state-of-the-art Rink n’ Roll skating rink which officially opened today.

For people who didn’t get a chance to take part in all the fun, Christmas festivities will continue at the Music City Mall up until Christmas Day and if you missed Santa, he will be taking pictures outside of Dillards every day leading up to Christmas except for Thanksgiving.

