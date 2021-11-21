ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's Oct. soy imports from U.S. slump due to weak demand, hurricane

BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China's October soybean imports from the United States fell sharply from the previous year, customs data showed on Sunday, hit by poor demand and limited exports. China brought in 775,331 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in October, down 77% from 3.4 million tonnes a year...

