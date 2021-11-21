China's Oct. soy imports from U.S. slump due to weak demand, hurricane

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures posted a fresh nine-year high on Wednesday but later tumbled in a profit-taking and fund liquidation selloff ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, traders said. * Markets will be closed on Thursday for the holiday, and Friday's trading session will be abbreviated, CME Group said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract ended down 17-1/4 cents at $8.50-1/4 a bushel after setting a contract high of $8.74-3/4, which was the highest for a most-active contract since December 2012. * Nearly all CBOT wheat contracts posted life-of-contract highs ahead of the selloff. * Actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded down 7-1/4 cents at $8.76-3/4 a bushel. Most HRW wheat contracts also posted contract highs before retreating. * MGEX March spring wheat last traded 3-1/4 cents higher at $10.48-3/4 a bushel, underpinned by concerns about tightening global supplies of high-protein wheat. * Wheat futures have been supported this week by concerns about global supplies amid strong import demand. Excessive rains in Australia stalled its harvest and threatened crop quality less than a week after heavy rains disrupted grain exports from western Canada. Russian wheat prices have also been rising. * A firmer dollar weighed on U.S. wheat contracts on Wednesday, while Paris-based Euronext futures posted historic highs as the euro hit a 16-month low against the dollar. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release weekly export sales data early on Friday, delayed by a day due to the holiday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net old-crop wheat sales last week at 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO