What was your initial reaction to the Collin Sexton’s injury news?. Mike Anguilano: First and foremost, what a tough break for Collin Sexton. In a contract year he is looking to prove his worth and now he will lose out on a significant part of this critical season. I think there was a little bit of shock as well. Darius Garland, Kevin Love and Isaac Okoro gained a reputation as being a little more injury-prone, but not Sexton. He was almost the one constant on this roster, the player you felt would always be out battling. Not seeing him on the court will be difficult, for many reasons. Just a really, really tough situation.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO