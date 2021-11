Alain Vigneault has said it before, and he said it again on Friday night. “I’m not going to apologize for great goaltending.”. He shouldn’t have to. In fact, it was nearly the rest of the Flyers roster that was going to have to apologize to Carter Hart. Hart had made 30 saves on 33 shots against Toronto earlier in the week, and up to the midpoint of the third, that was still a one-goal game. Entering the third period on Friday night in Carolina, it was another similar case. Carolina had only one goal. Hart had 27 saves.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO