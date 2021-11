The holiday season is the best time to give back to animal shelters. It is a busy time of year, and animal shelters usually already have pretty low budgets. They are always in. If you cannot do anything that requires money, you can always donate your time. Volunteering is always a great way to do to show the animals some human affection. Shelters are always in need of volunteers, so don’t hesitate to ask if you can donate your time at one near you.

