The San Diego State men’s soccer team played a high-stakes game on a beautiful Sunday against No. 3 University of Washington at the SDSU Sports Deck. The Aztecs (8-6-2) had to win against the Huskies (14-2-1) to secure a bid into the NCAA Tournament but losing 1-0 to Washington has decreased the chances to make it to the final 48 teams that are chosen to compete. The Scarlet and Black are now hoping to beat UCLA on Friday, Nov.12 for a chance to make it into the tournament.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO