ST. THOMAS – Leading by 16 at halftime and by as many as 20 early in the second half, the Northeastern men's basketball team (3-3) saw No. rv/rv Colorado State (6-0) come all the way back to level the game at 48 with less than eight minutes to play before pulling away in the championship game of the Paradise Jam on Monday night, 71-61. Tournament MVP David Roddy was the story all weekend long for the Rams, who finished with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds in the game, while All-Tournament Team selection Shaquille Walters had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists for Northeastern.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO