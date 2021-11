ATLANTA — The passenger whose weapon discharged at the domestic main checkpoint of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport fled with the gun, Atlanta Police said. Authorities are actively searching for the passenger, identified as 42-year-old Kenny Wells by the Atlanta Police Department. APD said Wells is a convicted felon, and there was a warrant out for his arrest prior to Saturday's incident at the airport. Authorities did not provide details on the suspect's prior conviction during a press conference held Saturday evening.

