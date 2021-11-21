Carmel tops CBA to win Class AA Regional Championship

MAHOPAC, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Christian Brothers Academy traveled to Mahopac on Saturday to take on unbeaten Carmel out of Section I in the Class AA Regional Final. Winner would advance to the state semifinals.

After falling behind 20-0, CBA’s Donald Jones hit Jaylen Riggins for a 49-yard touchdown with just over 30 seconds left in the first half. The Rams tallied a field goal just before the half, to take a 23-7 lead into the break.

Carmel ran away with the game in the second half, ultimately winning the Regional Championship 51-7.

Despite a tough loss, you can chalk up Bob Burns’ first season at CBA as a success. “I just thanked the seniors because it was a special thing for us to accomplish what we did,” said Burns. “For them to come in and have a new coach and a whole new staff and a whole new system and have them buy into it, it’s pretty special to me, regardless of the outcome today.”

