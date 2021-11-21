Bryant men’s basketball drops third-straight

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WPRI) – Bryant men’s basketball lost its third-straight game Saturday to Bethune-Cookman in the Sunshine Slam tournament. The Bulldogs came up just short, 81-75.

Adham Eleeda led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Chris Childs added 16. Hall Elisias had 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in the loss.

Bryant plays Holy Cross Sunday afternoon.

