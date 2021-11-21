URI falls to Tulsa for first loss of the season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WPRI) – URI men’s basketball lost for the first time this season 77-71 to Tulsa in the Sunshine Slam tournament.
Makhel Mitchell led the Rams with 20 points. Jeremy Sheppard was right behind with 18 and went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.
URI plays Boston College Sunday night.
