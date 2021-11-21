ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brown tops Bradley 65-62 in Paradise Jam tournament

By Taylor Begley
 3 days ago

ST. THOMAS (AP) — Dan Friday scored 11 points and hit three free throws in the final 23 seconds to lift Brown to a 65-62 victory over Bradley in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Saturday.

David Mitchell and Kino Lilly Jr. also scored 11 for the Bears (4-2). Tamenang Choh had eight rebounds.

Malevy Leons and Connor Hickman topped the Braves (1-4) with 11 points apiece.

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Routed by Northeastern, 71-55 at Paradise Jam

Northeastern started on a 10-0 run an never looked back, as the Huskies never trailed in a 71-55 rout of Duquesne at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands on Friday. Shaquille Walters scored 21 points and shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Jahmyl Telfort was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and the Huskies hit 10 of 15 from beyond the arc overall.
DUQUESNE, PA
