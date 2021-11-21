Brown tops Bradley 65-62 in Paradise Jam tournament
ST. THOMAS (AP) — Dan Friday scored 11 points and hit three free throws in the final 23 seconds to lift Brown to a 65-62 victory over Bradley in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Saturday.
David Mitchell and Kino Lilly Jr. also scored 11 for the Bears (4-2). Tamenang Choh had eight rebounds.
Malevy Leons and Connor Hickman topped the Braves (1-4) with 11 points apiece.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0