ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 1/1 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (9-3-0, 3-1-0 NCHC) fell to No. 11 Omaha in overtime, 3-2, on Saturday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. The Huskies controlled the pace of the game for much of the contest, outshooting the Mavericks, 45-29, but were unable to pull away from Omaha to close the series. St. Cloud State managed to score a short-handed goal, its fifth of the season, with just over five minutes remaining in the game to force overtime and earn a point towards the NCHC standings.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO