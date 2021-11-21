ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-21 04:13:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-22 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 07:47:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers can expect rapid changes in visibility along the Willamette River, Columbia River, and along higher speed roadways like I-5 and I-205.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 13:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Judith Basin Light snow and patchy fog will impact portions of north- central Montana through early this afternoon A persistent area of light snow and patchy fog continues to slowly move southeast through the eastern portions of north- central Montana this morning. This activity will mostly impact an area that extends southeast of a Great Falls to Fort Benton line eastward into Fergus county. Areas of reduced visibility and slippery roads can be expected over the next couple of hours. Additional snowfall amounts will generally be less than one inch. Anyone traveling on area roadways should be prepared for the potential for brief visibility reductions down to a half mile and slippery roadways.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-25 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Onshore winds combined with high tides have caused river levels near Astor remain within Minor Flood Stage. The river near Astor is forecast to fluctuate in and out of Minor Flood Stage to Action Stage with each high tide cycle, the falling below Minor Flood late Thursday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 2.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 2.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Wed 9 am 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1 MSG
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING Accumulating snow has come to an end across the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. Therefore, the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire. Occasional flurries will continue through the morning hours with little, if any, accumulation. Overnight snowfall totals of 7 to 8 inches were observed in the Teton Range.
TETON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with greatest accumulations out the road and in the Mendenhall Valley. * WHERE...Juneau Borough. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday, with greatest snowfall rates between midnight and 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain through Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Below freezing temperatures across the area have put an end to the local growing season. Therefore, we will no longer issue any frost or freeze products this year.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 09:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Heavy snow could possibly continue into Thanksgiving Day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, Dunn, McHenry, McKenzie, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:25:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-24 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; Dunn; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Ward; Williams Light freezing drizzle is possible for northwestern North Dakota over the next couple hours this morning. Conditions should improve later this morning.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 07:47:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley and Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers can expect rapid changes in visibility, especially along higher speed roadways such as Interstate 5, Highway 20, and Highway 99.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES .The moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event remains on track. The peak winds are still on track for tonight through early Thursday afternoon with gusts 50 to 70 mph common, strongest over the mountains. All winds will then gradually decrease Thursday afternoon through Saturday. Meanwhile, humidities will generally lower today into the 10 to 20 percent range, then actually lower a little more tonight. Humidities will lower further down into the 2 to 10 percent range on Thursday and Friday, with very poor overnight recovery especially in the valleys and mountains. The Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect as a result, and should not need to be extended beyond Friday. There is a chance that the coastal areas, the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys will not need the Red Flag Warning for Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE THE HILLS AND CANYONS FOR THE LOS ANGELES COAST AND SAN GABRIEL VALLEYS * Winds...In the hills and canyons, Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph during the peak tonight through early Thursday afternoon, otherwise northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 and 20 percent today, and 4 to 10 percent on Thursday and Friday. Very poor overnight recoveries in the windy areas. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
#Blizzard Warning#Blowing Snow#Akst
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Metlakatla, Ketchikan, Hydaburg, Craig, and other nearby communities. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence for strongest winds are midday Wednesday into mid-afternoon. Earlier this morning, Hydaburg recorded gusts to 59 mph around 1 AM and 5 AM.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula, Eastern Aleutians, Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula; Eastern Aleutians; Pribilof Islands OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS ACROSS THE EASTERN BERING THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT Snow showers and gusty northwerly winds are expected to continue across the Alaska Peninsula, Pribilofs, and Eastern Aleutians through Thursday night. Arctic air continues to move off the Alaska mainland and over the relatively warm water of the Bering. Thus, the atmosphere will continue to be moistened and contribute to snow shower development over the next couple of days. The pattern is expected to remain stagnant through Thursday night. Wind gusts ranging from 35 to 55 mph will accompany the snow showers in these same areas through Thursday night. Snow showers could be heavy at times within these bands and produce several inches of snow, especially if these snow showers persistently move over the same locations. Visibilities could also be reduced to as low as one half mile at times due to the combination of snow falling and gusty winds. Locations that may be impacted by these adverse conditions include False Pass, Port Heiden, Dutch Harbor, and Saint Paul.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Daytime heating will quickly allow temps to bounce back into the 50s and 60s this morning.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 7 PM PST this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Cascade, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Cascade; Chouteau; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty A light to moderate snow band will move southward through much of central and north-central this morning A band of light to moderate snow is moving southeastward through north-central Montana and will impact much of the region with reduced visibility and slippery roads over the next couple of hours. Additional snowfall amounts will generally be an inch or less, with localized higher amounts possible. Anyone traveling on area roadways should be prepared for the potential for brief visibility reductions down to a quarter of a mile and icy snow covered roadways.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...West Slopes of the Hueco and Franklin Mountains, portions Hudspeth County and Otero Mesa. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...We are expecting the strongest winds to occur around sunrise.
OTERO COUNTY, NM

