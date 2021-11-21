Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES .The moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event remains on track. The peak winds are still on track for tonight through early Thursday afternoon with gusts 50 to 70 mph common, strongest over the mountains. All winds will then gradually decrease Thursday afternoon through Saturday. Meanwhile, humidities will generally lower today into the 10 to 20 percent range, then actually lower a little more tonight. Humidities will lower further down into the 2 to 10 percent range on Thursday and Friday, with very poor overnight recovery especially in the valleys and mountains. The Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect as a result, and should not need to be extended beyond Friday. There is a chance that the coastal areas, the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys will not need the Red Flag Warning for Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE THE HILLS AND CANYONS FOR THE LOS ANGELES COAST AND SAN GABRIEL VALLEYS * Winds...In the hills and canyons, Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph during the peak tonight through early Thursday afternoon, otherwise northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 and 20 percent today, and 4 to 10 percent on Thursday and Friday. Very poor overnight recoveries in the windy areas. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO