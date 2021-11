The Blackhawks win an ugly game 2-1 vs a struggling Coyotes team, bring them a winning streak of 3-0-0. So, a coaching change was all the Blackhawks needed to win three games in a row and though each win was only by one goal, the Blackhawks are looking much better than they were just last week. They are cleaner with their neutral zone play, don’t give up many odd-man rushes, and are starting to convert on chances created by proper offensive plays.

