The No. 17 Iowa football team leads Illinois, 17-13, at halftime of a Senior Day game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Illinois jumped out to a 10-0 lead at the 3:20 mark of the first quarter. Then, Iowa’s Charlie Jones returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to swing the momentum in the Hawkeyes’ favor. A toe-tap catch by wide receiver Arland Bruce IV to put the Hawkeyes in the red zone set up a two-yard rushing touchdown from Bruce to put Iowa on top. A career-long 51-yard field goal from Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak put Iowa up to 17 points in the half. The Fighting Illini managed to stop Iowa’s 17 consecutive point streak with a field goal at the 3:13 mark of the second quarter to make it 17-13 at the break.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO