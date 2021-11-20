300 Families Receive Turkeys And Christmas Trees For The Holidays

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thousands were lined up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning to get Thanksgiving dinner from the Stockton Food Bank. Last year, the food bank’s annual Thanksgiving food giveaway saw 2,400 cars and fed 8,500 people. With the impact of the pandemic, plus rising food costs, even more people are expected to drive through this year. Xaviera Kennedy is a single mother with two kids. She was one of the thousands who lined up for nearly a mile before dawn outside the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. “It’s expensive. Everything skyrocketed up and I don’t understand why,” Kennedy said. “Your food stamps don’t last that long.” Dinner boxes included all the trimmings and bottled water. Dozens of volunteers loaded the supplies up with curbside no-touch COVID-19 protocols in place. The next food giveaway is scheduled for right before Christmas. If you would like to donate food or money, contact the Stockton Emergency Food Bank.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO