300 Families Receive Turkeys And Christmas Trees For The Holidays

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Now 300 families will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving thanks to...

Block Club Chicago

2,000 Turkeys To Be Donated To Families In Need Sunday As Part Of Chicago Unity Turkey Drive

CHICAGO — The Chicago Unity Turkey Drive will provide 2,000 turkeys Sunday to families hurt by the pandemic. Ten pop-up locations will handle the distribution, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The locations are at businesses, churches, schools and other spots. No registration is required. The turkeys will be given on a first-come, first served basis.
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Food Bank Expects To Feed More People In This Year’s Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thousands were lined up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning to get Thanksgiving dinner from the Stockton Food Bank. Last year, the food bank’s annual Thanksgiving food giveaway saw 2,400 cars and fed 8,500 people. With the impact of the pandemic, plus rising food costs, even more people are expected to drive through this year. Xaviera Kennedy is a single mother with two kids. She was one of the thousands who lined up for nearly a mile before dawn outside the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. “It’s expensive. Everything skyrocketed up and I don’t understand why,” Kennedy said. “Your food stamps don’t last that long.” Dinner boxes included all the trimmings and bottled water. Dozens of volunteers loaded the supplies up with curbside no-touch COVID-19 protocols in place. The next food giveaway is scheduled for right before Christmas. If you would like to donate food or money, contact the Stockton Emergency Food Bank.
Live Christmas Trees - the Ambassadors for a Greener Holiday Season

That’s the question the USDA Forest Service U.S. Capitol Christmas tree crew most often receives. And it’s a question well worth exploring. But the answer is more nuanced than one might first expect. So, shake your mental sleigh bells, breath-in the fireplace’s cozy wood smoke smell, grab a hot cup...
CBS Pittsburgh

Babies At AHN Celebrate Thanksgiving In Adorable Turkey Hats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. Allegheny Health Network tweeted photos of babies they say are thankful, blessed and turkey obsessed. #Thankful, #blessed, and #turkey obsessed! We are thankful for these cute little turkeys and to the nurse and community members that donated the hats for them! What are you thankful for this holiday season? pic.twitter.com/KdktIYkTxD — AHN (@AHNtoday) November 24, 2021 The hats were donated by a nurse and community member.
CBS Miami

‘Important For Us To Come Together’: Heat Legend Alonzo Mourning Dishes Thanksgiving Assist To Families In Need

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the 21st year, NBA Hall of Famer and volunteers with the Overtown Youth Center filled up families’ cars with Thanksgiving meals, from turkey to stuffing and all the fixin’s in between. For the youth center founder Mourning, it’s an exciting time of year too. “It’s truly a blessing when you think about this holiday season, when you think about the pandemic and how it’s affected so many different lives,” he said. Heat legend Alonzo Mourning overseeing the Thanksgiving food distribution. (CBS4) Education is the goal for his foundation, but he also looks for ways to support the kids and their...
CBS Baltimore

Festival Of Trees Returns This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year! This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit. Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale. The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization. “The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
CBS DFW

Soldiers’ Angels Seeks To Help DFW Area Military, Veteran Families During Holidays

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An anonymous corporate donor is looking to make the holiday season brighter for U.S. military and veteran families specifically in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels Holiday Adopt-A-Family program matches businesses, organizations, and individuals with qualified military and veteran families who could use some help. “Affording Christmas or winter holiday gifts for your family can be hard, and doing so on deployment or on a military or veteran family budget is even harder,” said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. “The goal of the Adopt-A-Family campaign is to ensure that all families who...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers Market Is Offering Thanksgiving Items Ahead Of The Holiday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “What size turkey were you hoping to get,” said one person. From the turkey to the sides. “It’s fresh, it’s fresh. You know your farmers,” said one person. A Thanksgiving dinner featuring Maryland products is on the menu for those shopping at the Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar the Sunday before the holiday. “This is one of the busiest days of the year for all the farmers here,” said one person. “We reserve our produce box so we can get here and everything we need to make all of our sides for Thanksgiving,” said one person. “All the fresh produce and stuff like that,...
Holiday Faire

Lori Wallace is in Loomis where they have a Holiday Faire for you! See what great gifts you can buy at this wonderful holiday faire!
Avoid A Fiery Surprise, Safety Stressed During Thanksgiving Cooking

MIAMI (CBS) – There are more cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Last year, Thanksgiving Day turned tragic in New Bedford when more than two dozen people were left homeless after a fire spread through a building. Officials say it was caused when someone tried to deep-fry a turkey.
WJLA

LIST | Stores that are open and closed for Thanksgiving Day 2021

WASHINGTON (7News) — As thousands gear up for the holiday season this year, many stores will be closed for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday so families and friends across the county can spend time together. Here's what we know about the stores planning to close for the holiday:. Aldi. Lidl. Kohl’s.
CBS Chicago

Honest Skokie High School Students Turn In Hundreds Of Dollars That Fall From Armored Car

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — What would you do if a lot of money – actual American legal tender – fell right at your feet? A couple of high schoolers in Skokie recently stumbled upon some cold, hard cash – fresh off an armored truck. CBS 2’s Steven Graves set out to meet those honest students, who turned in the money. For a day in Skokie – it was like money grew on trees and came down like fall leaves. “It was so windy – literally, money was floating in the air!” said Zev Goldstein. Goldstein and his friends were walking from breakfast Thursday morning...
