INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce has missed the past four games due to an elbow injury. Now, he’ll miss at least three more. The Vikings on Saturday placed Pierce on injured reserve, meaning he won’t be eligible to return until Dec. 5 at Detroit at the earliest. Pierce hasn’t played since being hurt Oct. 3 against Cleveland and on Friday had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Vikings had hoped that Pierce’s injury wouldn’t keep him out as long as it has, and he did return for one practice, on Nov. 3, before being shut down again.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO