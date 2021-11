PONTOTOC- Pontotoc and Center Hill went back and forth all night last Tuesday, but a late surge by the Mustangs allowed them to prevail 69-66. The Warriors held the lead in the early going with big baskets from Zane Tipler and Tyler Shephard. Center HIll tied things 10-10 after a pair of free throws from Denver Kiner before Jaylen Edwards drilled a three and Emarion Hinton scored on a putback. The Mustangs scored six straight points to go up 16-15. Rhett Robinson drove and made an underhand layup to reclaim the lead for Pontotoc, following it up by taking a charge on the defensive end. Edwards pushed the ball coast-to-coast for a layup with 36 seconds to go in the first quarter, which ended with the Warriors holding a 19-18 edge.

PONTOTOC, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO