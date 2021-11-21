ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Capital Region Football Hall of Fame inducts 11th class

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOcr9_0d35wRBD00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Capital Regional Football Hall of Fame inducted their 11th annual class Saturday evening at the Desmond Hotel in Albany, featuring 25 inductees and the 1972 Shenenedehowa championship team.

Greenwich grinds out Class D regional with big second half

The class included 16 players, six coaches, two officials, and a media member. Some notable names on that list include Troy running back Jordan Canzeri, who went on to play at Iowa, Jeff Higgins, a Lake George standout who played at Ithaca before seven seasons in the AFL, and Tony Wise, former offensive line coach for the Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys.

“You’re so blessed to be part of such a great group of men that are in this hall,” Higgins said. “What a nice job they’ve done putting on the event and getting people honored. It all comes back to the great coaches and teammates and people that supported me along the way.”

Burnt Hills falls to Somers in Class A Regional

“I have at times, when people have said ‘oh yeah did you coach at Dallas?’ and they do a double take like can a guy from Latham actually be in the NFL and I said yes,” Wise said. “It’s a special thing to have this honor and it’s been a wonderful career and been very lucky.”

The full list of player inductees can be found below:

●      JORDAN CANZERI – An all-state selection as a senior at Troy High School where he rushed for 3.300 yards in two seasons. Recruited to Iowa where he was all-Big 10 his senior year (2015).

●      JOHN CHANEY- An all-star at Albany High School, he went on to become a Hall of Famer at Wagner College, where in the 1987 season, he helped Wagner win the Division III National Title.

●      LYLE DARMETKO – A captain of a Watervliet High School team that won the Colonial Council and Section 2 Class C titles, he was selected as the Times Union “All-City” player of the year and “All-Area Small School” player of the year. He played college football at Wagner College.

●      JOSH ETU – Named captain of his Queensbury High School football team as a junior, he helped lead the Spartans to the State finals, and earned all-state honors. He went on to wrestling (and academic) fame at the University of Virginia, where he won two University National Titles.

●      MIKE FOSMIRE – An all-star lineman at Troy High School in the 90’s, he was a first team all-state selection in 1996. He played college football for the Hobart Statesmen.

●      MILT GRAHAM – The Columbia High School grad played college football at Colgate and was drafted in 1956 by the NFL Chicago Bears. He played for the Boston Patriots in the American Football League and won a Grey Cup for Ottawa in 1960 in the Canadian Football League.

●      GARY HAMM – An all-star end at Middleburgh High School in the late 1960’s, he was part of the very first New York all-state team.

●      BOB HIGGINS – A high school All-American at Albany Academy, he earned a spot on the Dartmouth football team, only to suffer a career ending injury. After football, he earned a medical degree and became the first African-American surgeon-in-chief and director of surgery at Johns Hopkins hospitals.

●      JEFF HIGGINS – A versatile all-star high school career at Lake George (QB, RB, WR, DB) led him to Ithaca College, where he earned All-American honors twice. He also played seven seasons in the AFL.

●      DAVID HOLLOWAY – A four-year varsity starter and a 2002 graduate of Albany Academy, he was offensive Player of the Year as a senior and defensive Player of the Year as a junior. The all-county selection chose the University of Maryland where he was a three-year starter. He played for four different NFL teams NFL over 3 seasons (2007-09).

●      JOSH KEYES –Earned State Class C Player of the Year as a senior and Co-Player of the year honors as a junior at Chatham High School. Earned all-ACC honors at Boston College and spent time with eight different teams in the NFL.

●      JOHN MANCINI – The Amsterdam Recorder player of the year at Fonda Fultonville High School, he played his college ball at Boston University, where he was a two-time all-Yankee Conference selection.

●      *MIKE MAZURKY – Football success at LaSalle Institute in Troy earned him the opportunity to play college football at Manhattan College, where his success continued. He earned his fame as a professional wrestler and actor appearing in more than 142 films, best known for split face in Dick Tracy (1945), Yusuf in Sinbad the Sailor (1947), and Clon in It’s About Time (1966-1967).

●      JOE RUGGERI – A multiple time all-star receiver and defensive back at Johnstown, he still holds spots on the State receptions and yardage list. He played four seasons at Union College, including two NCAA tournament appearances.

●      DAVID WINTER – A 3,000-yard runner at Hudson Falls High School, he was the 1996 Glens Falls Post Star player of the year and a State Class B first-team all-star.

●      DYLAN WYDRONKOWSKI – Named a Class A first team all-State and Section 2 Class A Defensive Player of the Year as a linebacker in both his junior and senior years at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School. He was recruited to help Stetson University return to Division I football in 2013.

Contributors who are part of the Class of 2021 include:

●      THE 1972 SHENENDEHOWA PLAINSMEN went 9-0 averaging 44 points and allowing fewer than four points a game. Coach Brent Steuerwald calls the 1972 team “arguably the finest team Section 2 has ever seen.”

●      NIALL HOWARD (Service to Youth Football honoree) – Has given more than 25 years to youth football as a coach in the same city that launched his high school and college playing career – Schenectady. Has coached at all levels, from peewee to semi-pro.

●      JOHN IRION (Head Coach honoree) – In 20 seasons at Queensbury High School, he amassed 136 career wins, and is still adding to his overall total as coach at Granville High School. His 2013 Spartans team earned a State title.

●      *RON JONES (Head Coach honoree) – Led the Hoosick Falls program to a Section 2-record six straight sectional titles from 2009-14, including earning the program’s first Class C football state championship in 2012. He won 155 games in his 23 seasons.

●      TONY WISE (Service to Football honoree)  – The former Shaker High School product is one of the most successful offensive line coaches in the NFL and college football including a Super Bowl title with the Dallas Cowboys and a national championship at Miami (FL).

●      DAR RIVERS (Referee honoree)

●      BOB WOODS (Referee honoree)

●      PETE TOBEY (Service to Football honoree) – veteran high school sports beat writer for the Glens Falls Post Star newspaper.

●      ARTIE WAUGH (Assistant Coach honoree) – coached for 20 seasons at Guilderland High School, 14 under Hall of Fame coach Bud Kenyon. Over that 14-year span, the teams never had a losing season.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021

Jim Brown is considered to be one of the greatest running backs and greatest players in NFL history. He is also included in all of the NFL’s Anniversary All-Time Teams. In this one, we will learn about Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021. Jim Brown’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
thespun.com

Football World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn Speculation

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a terrific job during the team’s defense around this year. In turning the Cowboys defense from one of the league’s worst to one of its best, Quinn’s become subject of some interesting rumors. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner reported that Quinn is being...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
247Sports

Iowa State football: Rick Neuheisel believes Michigan State could poach Matt Campbell if Mel Tucker leaves

Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenyon College#Dartmouth College#College Football#American Football#Afl#Troy High School#Albany High School#Wagner College#Watervliet High School#The Times Union
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
KROC News

Star Minnesota Running Back Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Season

It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

As season collapses, would Penn State fans rather Franklin stay or leave?

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- James Franklin promised to make Penn State elite. Three years later, it's clear he has failed. The Nittany Lions are miles away from that goal. Penn State is an above-average football program. Good enough to beat a lot of teams, and good enough to hang close in losses to the likes of Ohio State and Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Ricky Williams’ net worth in 2021

Ricky Williams was a running back for 11 years in the NFL and one year in the Canadian Football League. His illustrious college career helped him in his quest to be a professional football player. Now, let’s take a look at Ricky Williams’ net worth in 2021. Ricky Williams’ Net...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

College Football World Speculating About Bob Stoops

It’s been 4.5 years since Bob Stoops “retired” from college football coaching. But there’s growing speculation that Stoops could be putting the visor back on in the near future. Several huge coaching jobs are going to be open this offseason, the most recent of which is the Florida job following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy