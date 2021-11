EditorsNote: Updates with scoring change. Roope Hintz scored a pair of short-handed goals to lead the host Dallas Stars to a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. After failing to score in the first 11 games of the season, Hintz has now lit the lamp five times in as many outings. The slick-skating forward became only the fourth player in franchise history to score two short-handed goals in the same game, and the first to complete that feat since the team moved from Minnesota to Dallas for the 1993-94 season.

