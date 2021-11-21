House ruled total loss after fire in Jefferson County
Salineville, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County officials report that a home is a total loss following an evening fire in Salineville.
The call to emergency personnel reportedly came in around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening on Township Road 289.
No one was injured in the blaze.
