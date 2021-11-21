ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

House ruled total loss after fire in Jefferson County

By Colin Roose
 3 days ago

Salineville, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County officials report that a home is a total loss following an evening fire in Salineville.

The call to emergency personnel reportedly came in around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening on Township Road 289.

No one was injured in the blaze.

