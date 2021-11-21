ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Basketball Blows Out Central Methodist, Moves to 4-0

By Robby McCombs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYU unsurprisingly had little trouble in a 97-61 win over NAIA foe Central Methodist University Saturday night. The win gave BYU its first 4-0 start of the Mark Pope era. Four BYU Cougars were...

