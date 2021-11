Bronx, N.Y. – In front of a big crowd of friends and family on Senior Night, the Fordham volleyball team romped to a three-set sweep of visiting Rhode Island in a critical battle to make the 2021 Atlantic 10 Championship. The Rams now have one foot in the door after defeating their rival Rams, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20. With the win, Fordham improves to 8-18 overall and 5-10 in Atlantic 10 play, while Rhody falls to 12-19 and 4-11, respectively.

