Zcash at $174 after 8.2% gains – How to buy ZEC

Here Are 4 Trending Tech Stocks For Your Late November Watchlist. With the start of this short trading week, tech stocks appear to be gaining attention in the stock market. For the most part, this is understandable given the growing reliance on tech across global markets today. Thanks to the vast reach of the tech industry, investors have plenty of entry points into this ever-evolving space. For example, we could look at the likes of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR). Through its tech, Astra aims to eventually provide low-cost space logistics services. Over the weekend, the company reportedly delivered a test payload into orbit for the first time. Because of this, it would not surprise me to see investors flocking to ASTR stock today.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO