Zcash at $174 after 8.2% gains – How to buy ZEC

By Ali Raza
insidebitcoins.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto sector has been facing much recession during the past few weeks, and with Bitcoin dropping to around $58K, the majority of the market has moved to trade in the red zone. However, some altcoins are still making notable gains, and Zcash is an example of these tokens....

insidebitcoins.com

invezz.com

Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB is down but not out

Shiba Inu price has been in a major downward trend in the past few weeks. This decline is mostly because of profit-taking and lack of a catalyst. We explain why the falling wedge pattern signals that the coin could rebound. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) price has been in a freefall lately...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for 10x Gains – November 2021 Week 4

Bitcoin and Ethereum may control the crypto market, but several investors are searching for the next cryptocurrency for 10x gains to buy. The impressive results posted by other small-cap protocols has sparked the lookout for the next big hit in the crypto market. Below are some cryptocurrency for 10x gains...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTCUSD Consolidates Above $55,700 as Bitcoin Battles $60k High

BTC/USD Is Trading Marginally as Bitcoin Battles $60k High -November 24, 2021. On November 19, BTC/USD plunged to $55,653 low as Bitcoin battles $60k high. BTC price corrected upward but was repelled at the $60,000 resistance. For the past week, the cryptocurrency has been fluctuating between $55,700 and $60,000 price levels. Today, Bitcoin is trading at $56,449 at the time of writing.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Fails to Trade Above $57,000

The Bitcoin price could have make an attempt to cross above the 9-day moving average, but the coin failed to continue higher. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages around $56,047 level while a break above this barrier could have pushed the first digital asset back into bullish domains. Meanwhile, a key indicator is on the verge of breaking out of the sideways movement which could potentially lead to a reversal from the current bearish price trends.
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best NFTs To Invest and Trade in November 2021

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have boomed this year, and several investors are on the lookout for the best NFTs to invest in as the ecosystem gains traction. The explosive growth of the NFT market has opened new investment opportunities in the nascent sector. This article explores some of the best NFTs to invest in for huge profits as the year ends.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is This Fintech a Buy After Earnings?

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) hasn't been a public company for very long, but the early results are impressive. Not only that, but the latest earnings from the card payment specialist look very strong. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 15, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss the numbers and what investors should keep in mind going forward.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy at Low Prices November 2021 Week 4

The cryptocurrency market extended its slump yesterday. Its total cap now stands at about $2.5 trillion, down from $3 trillion less than two weeks ago. This is a 16.6% drop, with major coins such as bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) falling by similar amounts since BTC hit an all-time high on November 10. However, despite the decline, a number of smaller altcoins are actually rallying. Better yet, many of them remain fairly cheap, so we’ve put together a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy at low prices. This covers coins with both good short-term or long-term potential.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Fantom Price at $2.16 after 7.1% gains – How to buy FTM

The crypto market has been making notable dips, with Bitcoin dropping to around $56,000. This has caused many coins in the market to drop towards the red zone, but some have shown resilience, and they are marching towards new highs. One of the top market gainers during the past 24 hours is FTM.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

Most Active Stocks Today? 4 Tech Stocks To Know

Here Are 4 Trending Tech Stocks For Your Late November Watchlist. With the start of this short trading week, tech stocks appear to be gaining attention in the stock market. For the most part, this is understandable given the growing reliance on tech across global markets today. Thanks to the vast reach of the tech industry, investors have plenty of entry points into this ever-evolving space. For example, we could look at the likes of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR). Through its tech, Astra aims to eventually provide low-cost space logistics services. Over the weekend, the company reportedly delivered a test payload into orbit for the first time. Because of this, it would not surprise me to see investors flocking to ASTR stock today.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Plunges to $205 Support

The Litecoin price continues to drop with a loss of 6.12% as the coin prepares to break may supports. LTC/USD experiences a 6.12% price drop over the past 24 hours of trading which may be caused by the fact that Bitcoin is also dropping. The Litecoin price is now trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages within the channel but looks like it might be heading beneath. Meanwhile, a break towards the lower boundary of the channel could see LTC/USD moving towards the support level of $190.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD May Crash to $4000 Support

The Ethereum price has been unable to see any relief following the massive influx of selling pressure that stops the coin from seeing any further gains. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading marginally at its current price of $4204.54 as the coin remains below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, the Ethereum trend is likely to focus on the downtrend as the technical indicator confirms that the market may head to the downside.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Price Dips Below $600 Level

The Bitcoin Cash price is seen sliding below $600 level as the coin may likely reclaim back the losses if the bulls step back. BCH/USD is currently moving downward as the bears dominate the entire crypto market. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is hovering below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the trend has a bearish inclination with the red-line of the 9-day MA crossing below the green-line of the 21-day MA. More so, the technical indicator has remained bearish as the Relative Strength Index (14) stays at the downside.
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

These 5 Cryptocurrency Could See Price Boom This Weekend – Where to Buy

The cryptocurrency market continued its slide downwards yesterday. At about $2.65 trillion, its total cap has fallen by 3.1% in the past 24 hours. It has also fallen by a little over 11.6% in the past week. Pretty much every major coin has tumbled along with the market, with bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) dropping by around 12% in seven days. However, falls generally set the market up for rebounds, as it has shown time and again. As such, we’ve compiled a list of coins likely to rally in the coming days and weeks. These 5 cryptocurrency could see a price boom this weekend, particularly if the market recovers in a big way.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

The Sandbox Price up 22.5% to $4.26 – Where to buy SAND

The broader cryptocurrency market is experiencing price dips, with bitcoin and ethereum dropping to $59K and $4200, respectively. However, this has not prevented some altcoins from continuing to make major price gains. SAND has been among the top gainers during the past 24 hours, and it has managed to hit an all-time high.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Drops Below $230 to Experience More Downtrends

As the daily chart shows, the Litecoin price keeps dropping below the moving averages following the current bearish action in the market. The daily chart reveals that LTC/USD has been recording some losses since the last few days. LTC/USD begins to follow the bearish trend at the time of writing as the cryptocurrency focus on the downtrend. At the moment, the Litecoin price is currently trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the price heads toward the lower boundary of the channel.
RETAIL
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Faces Critical Support Near $55,000

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price loses traction after hitting $57,657; losses likely to continue in the near term. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) Looking at the daily chart, it can be easily seen that the market is back in the red zone as BTC/USD is posting minor losses of 3.53% on the day after commencing the trading at $60,351. It has an intraday high of $60,977; although the world’s largest crypto touches the support level of $58,139 before going back to where it is currently trading at $58,221.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

This Explosive Growth Stock Is a Buy Even After 160% Gains

Synaptics' impressive quarterly results and solid guidance have boosted investor confidence in the stock. Synaptics is expected to deliver a stronger performance this fiscal year. The growing demand for Synaptics' chips used in the Internet of Things, plus its attractive valuation, makes the stock worth buying. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) has crushed...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Chiliz Price at $0.567 after 4.1% gains – How to buy CHZ

Cryptocurrencies and sports have slowly become more intertwined than ever. One of the tokens that have placed itself right at the centre of the sports sector is Chiliz. This is one of the coins that have focused on boosting engagement with sports fans, and through the Socios.com platform, it has managed to attract a lot of notable sports teams. Chiliz is trading at $0.567 at the time of writing after a 4.1% gain in 24 hours.
STOCKS

